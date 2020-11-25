Former Scotland forward Darren Jackson believes Rangers have learned their lessons from last season and now, full of confidence, believe they can beat anyone.

Rangers are on a roll at the moment and their 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday moved them eleven points clear of Celtic, albeit playing two games more than the current champions.

The Gers are also in a good position in the Europa League and if they beat Benfica at home on Thursday night they could book their place in the last 32 of the European competition, dependent upon Lech Poznan’s result against Standard Liege.

The Rangers stars have also been keen not to get carried away, something some felt they did just before the winter break last year.

Jackson believes Steven Gerrard’s side have learned from their past mistakes and this season they seem different as the team as a whole are playing well and are not depending on any individuals.

He feels Rangers look like a team who are confident of getting a result against any side in Scotland or in Europe at the moment.

Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “You learn from your mistakes.

“Last season, we don’t know whether they got carried away and we don’t know what happened, but they lost it.

“I am not saying they were on an individual [team] last year because [Alfredo] Morelos had scored 29 goals before Christmas, and other players played their part.

“But [this season] as a team they have been great and once you go on a winning run and your confidence is high, you think you can beat anybody.

“And just now, even in Europe, they must think they can beat anybody as well and they are.”

Following Benfica, Rangers will travel to Falkirk on Sunday for a Scottish League Cup second-round game.