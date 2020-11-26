Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has backed Benfica to get a point from their trip to Rangers in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers are going into the game on the back of a solid run of form and are looking to seal their place in the last 32 of the Europa League with a win tonight.

Both sides know that a win, combined with the result in the group’s other game going for them, would lead to qualification being secured.

Rough expects a tough game for Rangers and stressed that Benfica rested nine players at the weekend and showed enough character against the Gers in Portugal to score two late goals to rescue a point despite being down to ten men.

He is certain that Benfica will look to get a point at Ibrox and believes they have the quality to do so tonight.

The former goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer: “This team left nine out of their first eleven out for their game at the weekend in one of the weaker cups.

“This manager definitely wants a result, he is the same as Rangers. He wants it done and dusted as well.

“I was with impressed with them the last time.

“Even though they went down to ten men, they don’t generally lose a lot of goals.

“I think they will come in and try to get a draw from this one and they will be good enough to get it.

“I am going to go one each for this one.”

Rangers smashed Aberdeen 4-0 on Sunday and will look to carry that confidence into the Benfica game.