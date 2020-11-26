Liverpool loan star Taiwo Awoniyi has lifted the lid on his relationship with Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer, who he revealed is a father figure to him and is always clear about what he expects from him on the pitch.

The 23-year-old striker moved away from Liverpool on his seventh loan spell in the last transfer window, joining Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Awoniyi has played six top flight matches for the capital club so far this season, but has seen three of his appearances come from the bench.

However, the Liverpool loanee has no qualms over starting from the bench or waiting for his opportunity to come, insisting that it is up to the coach to decide when he plays.

Lifting the lid on his relationship with Union Berlin boss Fischer, Awoniyi revealed that the Swiss tactician always talks to him and is like a father to him.

“It’s up to the coach [when to play me], you just have to be ready at all times“, Awoniyi was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“You have to understand what the coach wants.

“We have had good conversations.

“Urs Fischer is like a father, he always talks to me.

“He lets me know what I have to do.“

Awoniyi scored his first goal in Union Berlin colours last weekend, finding the back of the net in the side’s 2-1 win over Koln in the Bundesliga.