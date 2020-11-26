Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on his Everton counterpart Carlo Ancelotti for the record he has in management.

Bielsa will take his Leeds team to Merseyside to take on Everton at Goodison Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw at home against Arsenal and are expected to be tested by Ancelotti’s Everton away from home.

Bielsa revealed his immense respect for the Italian and the career he has had in football while managing some of the biggest clubs in Europe and winning the biggest trophies in world football.

The Leeds boss pointed out that Ancelotti commands respect from everyone, from players to fellow coaches, who also laud his style of football.

Bielsa said in a press conference: “He has been wanted by the best teams in the world and powerful institutions.

“He has triumphed everywhere he has been.

“He’s a manager well respected by the players and his colleagues.

“No one criticises his way of playing.”

Leeds have won just once in their last five league games and will be keen to leave Goodison Park with three points in their bag on Saturday to spark a revival ahead of a busy festive period.