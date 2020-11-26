Brighton & Hove Albion star Pascal Gross has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Seagulls’ game with Liverpool.

Graham Potter’s men will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over Aston Villa when Liverpool visit the Amex Stadium in the league on Saturday.

A victory over the defending champions would take 16th-placed Brighton further away from the relegation zone, but they are aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Speaking ahead of the game, Seagulls star Gross heaped praise on Liverpool and insisted that the club deserve the success they have had in the last two years.

The German midfielder also expressed his admiration for Reds boss Klopp, whose achievements in Germany he labelled unbelievable, and lauded him as a world class manager.

“I know him from Germany where what he achieved with Mainz and Dortmund was also unbelievable“, Gross was quoted as saying by Brighton’s official site.

“There’s no question whether or not he’s a world class manager.

“Liverpool were really unlucky not to win the title the year before last, with Manchester City being only two points better.

“They both deserved the title from my point of view.

“I am really happy that he got two unbelievable trophies [the Premier League and Champions League], because he deserves it and the club deserves it, the way they played over the past couple of years is outstanding.”

Having lost 2-0 to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool will have set their eyes on returning to winning ways at Brighton this weekend.