Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister feels the Gers fans would appreciate their side’s bravery and clever bits of play in and around the penalty area if they were in the stadium.

The Light Blues are yet to taste defeat this season and enjoy an eleven-point lead over defending champions and arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

McAllister, who serves as assistant to manager Steven Gerrard, is pleased with how Rangers have fared so far this season, and especially with the bravery they have displayed.

The Scot insisted that the Gers have been brave not only while tackling and fighting to win games, but also when they are playing in tight spaces and playing out from the back.

McAllister went on to heap praise on the team’s clever bits of plays in and around the penalty area and feels the Rangers faithful would have appreciated it if they were able to be at Ibrox.

“We are encouraging people to be brave“, McAllister told Rangers TV.

“When you say the word brave, you think of people fighting and tackling and being vocal.

“But I mean brave in different ways, as in being brave to come and play, play in small areas, come and play in small combinations, and that has been very pleasing on the eye.

“If the fans were in the ground, I think they’d be fully appreciative of some of the clever bits of play around the penalty area and the midfield third.

“But also, we try to build from the back, that is brave to get yourself on the ball and try to play through the surface of the field.“

McAllister will be hopeful that Rangers can maintain their performance levels when the fans are allowed back in stadiums.