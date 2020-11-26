Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has urged the Magpies to reproduce their performance against Everton after losing their two last top flight games on the bounce.

The Magpies’ last win in the Premier League came against Everton at the beginning of November, with the Tyneside giants beating the Toffees by a 2-1 scoreline at home.

Newcastle have since lost both of their top flight clashes against Southampton and Chelsea, respectively, and will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

Bruce, who stressed the need to be more defensively vigilant in the opening moments of the game, urged his team to draw inspiration from their last win in the league and replicate their display against Everton in Friday’s encounter.

The Magpies boss is of the view that the showdown in the English capital provides the ideal opportunity for Newcastle to bounce back with a win and get their season back on track.

“We’ve conceded in the first ten minutes in the last couple of games and we’ve got to improve on that”, Bruce told a press conference.

“Both teams went top of the league after beating us.

“Palace is the ideal opportunity to try and bounce back and reproduce the Everton performance from three weeks ago.”

Newcastle are currently 15th in the league table with eleven points from nine games, while Crystal Palace are just two points ahead of their upcoming opponents in 11th.