Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has expressed his delight at getting Dwight Gayle back in training after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Gayle missed the start of the season due to a knee injury and has returned to training with the squad this week following his rehabilitation.

Callum Wilson has been declared fit for Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace, but Gayle’s return nevertheless bolsters Bruce’s options up front ahead of a busy period of games for the club.

Bruce pointed out that the striker has worked hard over the last few months to get to this stage and he has been happy with the work ethic Gayle has shown.

The Newcastle boss is also pleased to see him back in training as well and admits that the striker did remind of the obvious qualities he still possesses.

Bruce said in a press conference when asked about Gayle: “He’s done everything possible [to get fit]. He’s worked extremely hard.

“It was good to see him training this week, reminding us what a good player and finisher he is.

“Good to see him back.”

With games coming thick and fast, Gayle will hope to get more game time over the next few weeks as Bruce looks to rotate his squad.