Leeds United star Ian Poveda has revealed that Kalvin Phillips has taken him under his wing since he arrived at the Yorkshire giants in January.

The 20-year-old arrived at Elland Road at the start of the year from Manchester City and has provided Marcelo Bielsa with strength from the bench, stepping up whenever he is called into action.

Poveda has been able count on club veterans in the likes of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Phillips to help him settle at Leeds, as the winger looks to improve his game and kick on under Bielsa.

The winger revealed that Phillips is like a big brother to him and the England international has taken him under his wing while helping him adapt and push on at Leeds.

Poveda also added that the entire Leeds camp have had his back since he arrived at Elland Road, expressing his appreciation for the sense of brotherhood that the Whites dressing room revel in.

“Me and Kalvin are close because since I came here, he has really taken me under his wing and I appreciate that”, Poveda told LUTV.

“He is like my big brother.

“He helps me a lot even on the pitch, in training, so do other players as well.

“[Luke] Ayling, the captain [Liam Cooper] like everyone, everyone.

“We also pull each other [up] and there are no groups.

“So, we have a good good team, a strong team.”

Poveda has made five top flight appearances from the bench in the Premier League so far this season and will be looking to continue to make an impact.