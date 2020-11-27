Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated he sees little point in continuing to voice his displeasure at the Reds’ fixture schedule as it is now a waste of time.

The Anfield outfit lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime, just two days after their Champions League defeat to Atalanta.

The trip to Brighton will see Liverpool play their third game in less than six days and Reds boss Klopp has been vocal about the fixture congestion in recent days, issuing pleas for things to change.

Liverpool have a whopping eight games to play in the month of December and the Premier League has abolished its winter break this term as it seeks to get all the matches played.

Klopp though is of the view that he has made his thoughts about the congested schedule clear, and insists that being vocal about it is not going to bring about any change.

“I think my thoughts about it are clear, but now I’m sitting here 25 hours before a game and it’s not the time for me to think now about it because now I have to prepare a team“, Klopp told a press conference.

“When I speak about it, I speak about the issues it causes all the players, not only ours but at the moment it is only us and it looks like until the end of the year it is only us from all the Wednesday games.

“So, obviously, whatever I say doesn’t help, so I will stop talking about it.

“That’s how it is, they will change nothing, when you speak and change nothing, why should you speak then?

“It is just a waste of time.“

Despite his frustrations, Klopp will be hopeful of coming away from Brighton with the three points before turning his attention to Tuesday’s Champions League game against Ajax.