Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has insisted that Kalvin Phillips has benefited the most from Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road.

Phillips was a box-to-box midfielder at Leeds before Bielsa came in and was often struggling for consistency at Elland Road.

The Leeds head coach moulded him into a holding midfielder and he has been pivotal in the Whites’ rise from the Championship to the Premier League over the last two years.

His performances at Leeds have also earned him a place in the England squad and Dorigo believes Phillips’ career trajectory is the embodiment of what makes Bielsa such a brilliant boss.

Dorigo believes the Argentine spotted something in the midfielder that no one else did and stressed that Phillips is the player who has benefited the most from Bielsa coming to Leeds in 2018.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “That’s why he is such a good manager in that what he has got he can pick out the potential where they can play and where they can’t.

“And he has turned Kalvin from that number 8 player into this holding midfielder who is just tactically very good.

“And so vital to certainly Leeds United and hopefully England for years to come.

“He is certainly one of those players, if not the player, to benefit the most from Marcelo Bielsa coming here.”

Phillips returned to the Leeds team against Arsenal last weekend after being out due to a shoulder injury.