Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was set to drop Allan Saint-Maximin from the Magpies starting eleven at Crystal Palace before he picked up a muscle injury, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old winger is set to miss Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace this evening after sustaining an injury in training.

The winger picked up a muscle injury and has been ruled out of taking any part in the Premier League clash against Roy Hodgson’s men.

But it has been claimed that he was likely to be benched for the game as Bruce was expected to drop him from the Magpies starting eleven.

The Newcastle manager is not happy with his recent performances and was prepared to send a message to the player.

Saint-Maximin’s form has been under the microscope since he recently signed a new six-year contract with Newcastle.

The winger’s recent performances have not inspired confidence and the Newcastle boss was set to act this evening.

But his injury has depleted Bruce’s options in attack ahead of the Crystal Palace game with a few players also missing due to illness.

Dwight Gayle has returned to training and could be in the squad to face Crystal Palace.