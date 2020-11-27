Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes Marcelo Bielsa’s FIFA nomination is down to the fact that everyone understands how difficult it is easy for any new manager to come in and be an instant hit in the Championship.

Bielsa’s Leeds missed out on promotion by a whisker in his first season in England, but they dominated the league in the following year and won promotion to the Premier League.

The Argentine’s work at Leeds has received recognition in the form of him being nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year accolade, amongst Champions League and Premier League-winning managers.

Dorigo believes that it no fluke as the players and the coaches understand the difficulties a foreign manager could face when they first taste the experience of being in the Championship.

He has insisted that the way Bielsa and Leeds dominated the Championship last season deserved some kind of recognition.

The former White said on LUTV: “They understand that how amazingly he has done in the English Championship.

“If you said to me how is it going to go, I would have said if it will go very well or very badly and lo and behold, here we are two years later thinking it has gone tremendously well.

“He has come into a really difficult league – it’s a marathon, it is physically intense – and he has come in and walked the league by eleven points.”

Leeds have a made a solid start to life in the Premier League as well with eleven points from their opening nine games.