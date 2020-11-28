Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has indicated he is not surprised by Raphinha’s goal against Everton as the winger has been showing his skills on the training pitch.

Raphinha, who Leeds snapped up from French side Rennes in the last transfer window, scored the only goal of the game as the Whites beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

The winger sent a well drilled low effort from outside the penalty area into the back of the net, beating Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford and handing the visitors all three points.

Ayling was delighted, albeit not surprised, due to what he has seen of Raphinha on the training pitch, where he admits he has been cracking long range efforts on a regular basis.

He told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “He’s been doing a lot of that in training.

“I’m really pleased for him.”

The Leeds defender also stressed his belief that the Whites are now starting to play their football a little more, having felt their way into the Premier League following promotion.

“Our first eight games was always going to be a learning curve. I think we’ve learned a lot from those eight games.

“I think we’re starting to play more football and not just try to be hard to beat. So far, so good.

“It was an open game. We had that bit of quality for the goal.

“Straight afterwards the game became open and we probably could have scored a few more on the counter-attack.

“It was very good from us”, Ayling added.

Leeds managed to hold Arsenal to a 0-0 draw last weekend and have now claimed all three points from a trip to Goodison Park.