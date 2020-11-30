Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan is of the view that the Whites do not have a score to settle with ex-Derby County manager and current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The Yorkshire outfit will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Everton when they lock horns with Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The game will see Marcelo Bielsa and Lampard face off against each other again following the infamous Spygate controversy that took place during the Englishman’s time at Derby.

However, former Leeds star Whelan has insisted that the Whites do not have any old scores to settle with Lampard, who he pointed out is no longer associated with the Rams.

Whelan also explained that the Elland Road outfit put the Spygate controversy and their rivalry with Derby to bed when they earned promotion last term.

“You know what, forget Frank, let him crack on with his job“, Whelan said, after Leeds’ win at Everton, on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The score was settled when we got promoted, that was it, when we beat them and the so-called Spygate, that’s it.

“They can go and cry all they want.

“He is at a different club now, simple as.

“So no, nothing to settle.“

Although Whelan feels Leeds do not have old scores to settle with Lampard, he will be hoping that the Whites can come away from Stamford Bridge with a win.