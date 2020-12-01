Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that the Reds’ upcoming Champions League opponents Ajax will target teenage defender Neco Williams, provided Jurgen Klopp hands the Welshman game time against the Dutch giants.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with an injury, teenage right-back Williams has started Liverpool’s last two games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old played all 90 minutes in the Reds’ 2-0 loss away at Atalanta in the Champions League last week, while he was taken off at half time in his team’s 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

With Liverpool now set to host Ajax in the continental competition on Tuesday, Aldridge is of the view that the inexperienced Williams could turn out to be a weak point that the Dutch giants could look to exploit, provided Klopp hands the Welshman game time.

The Red legend backs Williams to become a valuable asset to Liverpool in the future, but stressed the young defender needs help, guidance, and a boost to his confidence at the moment.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “The lad [Williams] has got ability and he can become a fine player – it’s up to the manager to nurture him – but he’s under a little bit of pressure right now because teams are pinpointing him.

“They see he’s only a young lad just starting out who is struggling – and I emphasise he can come out of that – but Ajax will be looking at that area if he plays

“If he does play though then it’s an opportunity to show everyone the kind of form he has shown for Wales. I think for Liverpool though he’s just struggling a little bit with his confidence.

“Does he say to Neco, ‘Prove them wrong lad?’

“It’s a big decision for the manager.

“The lad is a good player but he does need help right now.”

Liverpool, who have nine points form their opening four matches in Group D, will be keen to avoid defeat and ensure their progression in to the next round of the Champions League on Tuesday.