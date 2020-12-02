Marcel Brands is expected to sign a new contract with Everton to stay on as the club’s director of football despite being linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Athletic.

Brands has been the Everton director of football since he was tempted to take the position in 2018 and played a key role in the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager last year.

The Dutchman has also garnered praise at the way he landed the Italian’s top targets in the recent transfer window, and rejuvenated the Everton squad.

But Brands is out of contract at Everton next summer and that has led to speculation over his future at the club.

There are suggestions Manchester United are eyeing him for their technical director role, but it has been claimed that he is likely to sign a new contract with Everton.

The Toffees are expected to kick off talks over a new deal with Brands at the start of next year and are hopeful of working out an agreement.

The Dutchman is not known for switching jobs too early and is expected to put down his roots at Everton for the time being.

He is also part of the Everton board and might not have to sign a contract to have influence over the club as well.

Manchester United are claimed to be keener on appointing a technical director who has had a history with the club.