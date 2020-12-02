Germany are dreaming of being able to appoint Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the successor to Joachim Low following the 2022 World Cup.

Low has managed to ride over the storm that was created following Germany’s 6-0 loss to Spain in a UEFA Nations League game last month.

The German FA have decided to back their World Cup-winning coach and he is slated to remain in charge of the national team for the foreseeable future, leading the country into Euro 2020.

But the national team are already preparing for life after Low and according to German magazine Sport Bild, their ambition is to rope in Klopp as the coach of Germany.

The Liverpool manager might now be the biggest name in the world of management after winning the Champions League and the Premier League in successive seasons.

Germany’s plan is to carry on with Low until the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar and then make a move for Klopp.

If Low manages to reach the semi-finals of next summer’s European Championship, Germany will stick with him until the next World Cup, when his contract expires.

Klopp is their dream candidate to succeed Low and they want to go into the 2024 European Championship under him.

But the German has a contract until 2024 and it remains to be seen whether Klopp would be prepared to leave the Reds before the end of his current deal.