Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has stressed the need for Reds starlet Neco Williams to be also credited for his performance against Ajax, while praising shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Academy products Kelleher, Williams and Curtis Jones grabbed the headlines as the Reds sealed their place in the Champions League Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Ajax on Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Kelleher remained confident in goal and kept a clean sheet in the absence of Alisson, while Williams and Jones combined to score the winner.

Kelleher, as well as goalscorer Jones, has been earning the plaudits of many, but former Liverpool star McAteer has stressed the need for Williams to be also credited for his performance.

McAteer stressed it should be noted how the right-back stood up to the challenge despite being under pressure following underwhelming performances against Atalanta and Brighton.

“Not just him [Kelleher] but I think Neco Williams needs to be pointed out“, McAteer said on LFC TV post match.

“I felt he was under pressure, there was not a lot of options for Jurgen Klopp at that position.

“He has been slightly indifferent in the last couple of games.

“It was a big night for him and he stood up to the test and he played really, really well.“

Having helped Liverpool to a victory on Tuesday, Williams will be looking to take confidence from his performance against Ajax ahead of further game time over the coming weeks.