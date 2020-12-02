Former Celtic star Darren Jackson believes that a new manager could have scant effect on the Bhoys squad if some of the players are still trying to engineer a move away from the club.

Neil Lennon has managed to retain the support of the Celtic board despite mounting pressure from some of the fans to sack him as manager at Parkhead.

He will be in charge when Celtic take on AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night and is expected to be in the job for the St. Johnstone game at the weekend as well, as he battles to return the Bhoys to form.

Jackson conceded that he expected Lennon to go when his side lost to Ross County on Sunday and believes he has to take his share of the blame for Celtic’s awful performances this season.

But he also believes that the players also need to accept their share of the blame and stressed that some of those have not turned into inferior players this season.

The former Bhoy admits that he does not know whether a new manager could help Celtic’s cause if some of the players are actively looking to leave the club.

Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “I have been in management and I know how it is, I know how hard people work and I know how hard Lenny has worked there.

“After Sunday, I genuinely thought that was the end.

“Losing at home to Ross County can happen to any team, but Celtic have won two games in ten.

“The manager and the coaching staff have got to take a good part of the blame, but the players as well, not all of them, but some of them have got to take massive blame.

“We always say a good player doesn’t become a bad player and so what happened from last season to now, they have not become bad players.

“They just don’t look as though they are trying a leg for me, and whether they want out, which worries me about a new manager coming in.

“Can he change it? They are not going to change the way they are thinking if they want away.

“If they don’t get along with Lenny that’s another matter, but if they want away, it is going to be hard for a manager who came in.”

Lennon will be looking for his men to grab a morale-boosting result at AC Milan and then continue down the path of recovery domestically.