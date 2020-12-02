Eddie Gray has warned Chelsea that they will be facing a Leeds United side playing without fear at Stamford Bridge this weekend, with the Whites legend feeling Marcelo Bielsa’s men will approach the match in the same way as they did at Goodison Park.

Leeds inflicted further misery on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at the weekend when they visited Goodison Park and came away with a 1-0 win.

The Whites are now set for a trip to the capital to take on title hopefuls Chelsea at the weekend; the Blues are currently third in the league standings, five points ahead of the Yorkshire giants.

Reflecting on how Leeds have performed up to now in the top flight, Gray insists that the Whites’ fearless approach and quality will aid them in returning from Stamford Bridge with a positive result.

However, the 72-year-old has admitted that the Blues clash will be a tough game and urged Marcelo Bielsa’s men to be on song and be at their best in the upcoming encounter.

“I think the good thing about our team just now is I do not think they fear anything”, Gray, looking ahead to the Chelsea game, said on LUTV.

“I do not think going to Stamford Bridge and playing against Chelsea will be any different for them than going to Goodison and playing against Everton.

“I think they will approach the game in the same manner.

“I think they are capable of getting a result.

“When they are going to places like that, everybody has got to be on song, you’ve got to be at your best to get a result.

“I do not see any reason, after watching the game at Goodison and watching them play against Manchester City and Arsenal at Elland Road, when we were unfortunate to not win the game, why we cannot go and get a result.

“And in saying that, like every Leeds United fan and everybody connected with the club, I know it is going to be a difficult game.”

Leeds have lost on every one of their last three visits to Stamford Bridge, but the most recent encounter at the ground between the two teams was in 2004.