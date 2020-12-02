Fulham legend Tony Gale is of the view that it is a good time for the Cottagers to square off against Manchester City and Liverpool, with both Champions League clubs having to play extra games in midweek in addition to domestic duties.

Scott Parker’s men are set to travel to Manchester at the weekend to take on Pep Guardiola’s team, who will have a quick return to the pitch having been in action away at FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Fulham will host Liverpool after the Citizens clash on 13th December and will again face a side who have played an additional game to the home team, with the Reds set to play Midtjylland next Wednesday in Europe.

Gale is of the view that pre and post Champions League games are the best time to play top teams, with Fulham’s next two Premier League opponents Manchester City and Liverpool, having a tighter fixture schedule than Parker’s side.

The ex-Fulham star believes that the Cottagers can reap positive results from their upcoming top flight clashes, provided the London outfit are able to put up the same type of disciplined display that won them the game 2-1 against Leicester City on Monday.

“Obviously it goes without saying that the next two fixtures will still be two of our most difficult games this season”, Gale wrote in his column on Fulham’s official site.

“But Leicester away was too, so if we put in the same disciplined performance in these next two matches then who knows what could happen.

“That said, it could be a good time to play these teams as it’s Champions League this week, and they’ve both got another one next midweek.

“In my opinion, pre- and post-Champions League is when you want to be coming up against the top teams.”

Liverpool are currently second in the league standings with 21 points form their ten games, while the Citizens are in 11th, six points adrift of the Merseyside giants.