Former Leeds United attacker Pawel Cibicki has been accused of accepting a bribe for deliberately picking up a yellow card while on loan from the Whites at Swedish side Elfsborg.

The 26-year-old joined Elfsborg on a loan deal from Leeds in January 2019 as he looked to put his career back on track after failing to make his mark at Elland Road.

And Cibicki is now potentially in hot water after he was accused of deliberately picking up a yellow card in Elfsborg’s Swedish top flight game against Kalmar in May 2019.

According to Swedish daily Sydsvenskan, Cibicki is being charged with taking a bribe due to the yellow card in the game.

Cibicki threw the ball away during the game and was given a yellow card, with it being alleged he was to be paid for doing so.

It remains to be seen whether the attacker will be found guilty of the charge and what the sanction might be.

Cibicki left Leeds on a further loan, for ADO Den Haag, following his spell at Elfsborg and then departed the Whites on a permanent basis at the start of this year, joining Polish side Pogon Szczecin.

He has clocked just five appearances across all competitions for the Polish side over the course of the current season.