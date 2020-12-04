Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Marcelo Bielsa is similarly obsessed with football as Arsene Wenger and has done a brilliant job at Leeds United thus far.

Bielsa turned Leeds around from a mid-table Championship club into league winners in two years and got them back to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years last season.

His Leeds team have been as impressive in the Premier League as well and the Argentine has not compromised with his style of football in the top tier despite coming up against the best in England.

Parlour admits that Bielsa has done an impressive job at Leeds and has been especially pleased with the kind of football the Whites have played.

The Argentine is known for his obsession with football and its details, and Parlour feels it was the same with his former manager Wenger.

He believes the football obsession also works for the team as Bielsa will know exactly who he needs to sign the strengthen.

The former Gunner said on talkSPORT: “Bielsa’s done a great job; the energy, the way they play, always on the front foot.

“Arsene Wenger was very similar, all he was worried about was football and he watched videos of games you wouldn’t even think about watching.

“Some people are just football mad and I think Bielsa will come into that sort of category, which is not a bad thing.

“He will know every single footballer around Europe and say right away who can strengthen our squad, who we need to make us better.

“You have got to hold your hands up and say what a manager!”

Bielsa has been nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year award alongside Zinedine Zidane, Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui.