Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski feels that the Whites have shown they are capable of going to Stamford Bridge and springing a surprise on Chelsea this weekend, following their encounters with other top teams.

Following a goalless draw against Arsenal and a 1-0 win against Everton, the Premier League newcomers now head to Stamford Bridge where they will reignite their rivalry with Chelsea.

Ahead of the all-important fixture, the 28-year-old took time to reflect on his team’s performances against top sides so far and feels that it shows the Whites are ready to go toe to toe with anybody in the Premier League.

“It’s nice, we’ve come up to the Premier League and playing against these teams we can see where we are”, Alioski was quoted as saying by his club’s official site.

“I think we have shown when we’ve played against other big clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool that we are ready to do something against these sides.

“It’s the same against Arsenal and Everton, we have this quality, but we can only do this as a team.”

Alioski believes that Leeds are capable of going to Stamford Bridge and taking points off Chelsea, with springing a surprise possible for the Whites.

“They may have better individual players, but the team effort that we have, along with the belief in each other really helps.

“We can go anywhere and surprise teams, we are not afraid to go there and get points.”

Leeds are still feeling their way back into life in the top flight and the Whites will be keen to see how they measure up against a Chelsea side in fine form.