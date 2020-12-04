Former Rangers star Andy Little feels Steven Gerrard has restored pride and prestige to the Gers by taking them to the Europa League round of 32 for the second time in a row.

The Light Blues confirmed their place in the Europa League round of 32 with a narrow 3-2 win over Belgian outfit Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday.

Gerrard has now helped Rangers to reach the last 32 of the competition for the second year running, having helped them qualify for the round of 16 last term.

Delighted with the achievement, former Gers star Little has heaped praise on the English tactician, insisting that he restored pride and prestige at the club.

Little also recalled how Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round by Luxembourg outfit Progres Niederkorn before Gerrard’s arrival, before pointing out the manager’s record in Europe.

“Remember, it’s only been a few years since we were dumped out of Europe by part-timers, Progres Niederkorn“, Little wrote on Twitter.

“Now we’ve ‘progressed’ to the last 32 for the second year running and with a game to spare!

“Steven Gerrard record in Europe – P40 L5!

“Pride and prestige fully restored to the badge!“

Rangers will be hoping that they can continue improving under the management of Gerrard and end Celtic’s recent hegemony in Scotland.