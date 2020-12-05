Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes that the positive for Rangers is that they are managing to win games even when they are not playing at their best.

Rangers booked their place in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night when they beat Standard Liege 3-2 at Ibrox.

If they manage to match Benfica’s result on Thursday night, Rangers will move into the next stage of the Europa League as group winners.

McManus insisted that it would be brilliant if Rangers manage to win the group and stressed that they were far from their best against Standard Liege on Thursday night, especially in the second half.

But he stressed that given the fact that Steven Gerrard’s side still managed to win the game in Europe against a good team despite not playing well bodes well for them for the rest of the season.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “Fantastic for Rangers if they top the group.

“Watched the game last night, the first 20 to 25 minutes it was as poor I have seen Rangers for a while. Standard Liege came with a game plan and they had a right go at Rangers and they were all over the place at the back.

“But they showed great character to go 2-1 down and come back to win the game.

“If you are beating good sides when you are not playing well, it’s a good sign for the season ahead.

“For the Rangers fans to see their team, not at their best but still winning in Europe, which has not happened for a long time.”

Rangers will travel to Dingwall to take on Ross County on Sunday in a Scottish Premiership clash.