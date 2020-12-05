Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam thinks the Gers are reaping the rewards of good recruitment and is of the view they will only need one or two tweaks in the January transfer window.

Rangers are flying at the moment, both in Scotland and Europe, and are powering into the second half of the season with confidence on both fronts.

They are through to the last 32 of the Europa League for the second season running and are eleven points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings, having played two games more.

Adam believes investment into the squad has been key and stressed that they have done a very good job in terms of recruitment over the last two years.

As a result of their smart signings, Adam thinks they are reaping the rewards, have a stable squad, and do not need to do more than one or two pieces of business in January.

The former Scotland midfielder said on PLZ Soccer: “They have had some investment, which they have not had for a number of years.

“The manager has been backed, he knows that, but you are only as good as your recruitment and they have recruited well over the last couple of seasons.

“When they first come in they turned a lot of players over, but now they have a steady squad, and as he said there will be more going out than coming in.

“When you start getting a good team that are winning well you only have to tweak maybe one or two positions in this window.”

Rangers snapped up two strikers in the summer, in the shape of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, and Alfredo Morelos was widely expected to leave, but stayed put.