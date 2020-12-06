Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Ross County in an away Scottish Premiership match this afternoon.

The Gers booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek, continuing their fine form, and will be looking to avoid any slip-ups at Ross County today.

Ross County sprung a shock last weekend when they visited Celtic and knocked them out of the Scottish League Cup, and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be keen for his players to guard against any complacency.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal for the Scottish Premiership clash, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are full-backs this afternoon.

In central defence the Rangers manager selects Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun.

Further up the pitch Gerrard deploys a midfield of Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Patterson, Hagi, Zungu, Barker, Arfield, Defoe, Itten