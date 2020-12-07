AGF goalkeeping coach Nikolai Pold has advised Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to kick his girlfriend out of his bed and replace her with a ball in a bid to rediscover his form.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined Danish top flight side AGF from Premier League club Liverpool on a season-long at the end of September, heading to the side on a second loan spell.

Grabara has become a regular starter for the club since moving to Denmark, but finds himself under pressure after making costly errors in recent games, notably against Kolding in a cup tie.

As the Liverpool loanee looks to regain confidence, AGF goalkeeping coach Pold has stressed the need for the youngster to re-establish his relationship with the ball.

The Dane joked that Grabara should shift his girlfriend out of his bed and replace her with a ball to regain his touch, as he needs to become good friends with the ball again.

“He must become good friends with the ball again“, Pold told Danish daily Arhus Stiftstidende.

“That’s why I tell him, just like I tell the other three goalkeepers in the squad often, that he should replace his girlfriend with the ball.

“Metaphorically speaking, he should throw his girlfriend out of the bed and lie down and hug the ball instead.

“He is doing a mental job.

“He must regain confidence and balance.

“Right now he is trying to push away the images of the mistakes and therefore has no need to talk about what has happened.“

With the backing of Pold, Grabara will be hoping that he can recover from the recent slump and continue developing as a goalkeeper ahead of a return to Liverpool at the end of his loan spell.