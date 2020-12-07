Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan feels pressure from Chelsea fans put Whites debutant Diego Llorente off his game against the Blues.

Llorente joined the Elland Road outfit from Real Sociedad for around £18m in the last transfer window, but has been unavailable for team selection due to an injury.

The Spaniard returned to the Leeds bench against Chelsea on Sunday, but was called into action just nine minutes into the game after Robin Koch was forced off the pitch.

Making his Whites debut more than two months after his arrival, Llorente’s performance was under the microscope and the 2,000 Blues fans tried to take advantage of it by jeering him.

Reflecting on the defender’s debut, former Leeds star Whelan has admitted that the Chelsea fans, albeit small in number, put him off his game as the home side went on to win the Premier League encounter 3-1.

“It brings an atmosphere into the stadium, no doubt, even with 2,000 fans in a 45,000 seater stadium“, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about the impact of fans at Stamford Bridge.

“There was noise. You could see the way they were having a go at Llorente on the ball, teasing him every time he got the ball.

“So I am sure that did get to him.

“It put him off his game, you could see.

“Every time he got the ball there was jeers, there was some kind of noise aimed at him and it put him off his game.

“So yes they do make a difference in certain circumstances, but let’s not take away the fact that Chelsea were better than us in the second half.“

Although he suffered defeat on his debut, Llorente will be hopeful of building on the performance as he looks to gain momentum in his Leeds career.