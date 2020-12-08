Leeds United are yet to set a timescale for Robin Koch’s return to action and will only do so after he undergoes knee surgery.

Koch joined Leeds from Freiburg in the summer and has been a constant presence for the club in their opening eleven Premier League games of the season.

But the German is set to miss a number of weeks of action due to a knee injury against Chelsea at the weekend.

Leeds have now confirmed that the injury is serious enough for Koch to go under the knife and he will undergo knee surgery today.

The Whites claimed that he initially picked up a knee problem in Leeds’ opening game of the season against Liverpool.

The defender was playing under the advice of the Leeds medical staff, but a collision against Chelsea on Saturday exacerbated the situation.

It was decided that further damage to Koch’s knee could only be remedied through surgery.

Leeds have not confirmed how long the defender will be out for and they will only assess the timeframe after Koch undergoes surgery.

Koch’s absence could mean Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper could play at the heart of Leeds’ defence over the next few weeks.