Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has admitted he rates Gers talent Robby McCrorie highly, remembering having seen him up close during his first pre-season back at the club, in Spain.

The 22-year-old academy graduate is in the middle of a loan spell at fellow Scottish Premiership club Livingston, where he has established himself as a first-team regular.

Heaping praise on his junior team-mate, McGregor said that he was impressed by the Scottish Under-21 international early on, after he arrived at Ibrox.

“I rate Robby very highly”, McGregor told RYDC.

“The first day I came in, when we were in Spain for pre-season, he looked very, very good.

“I was really impressed by him so hopefully, he can progress, move on, keep his feet on the ground and do really well.”

McGregor himself went out on loan spells before during the initial days of his career before finding a foothold in the Rangers senior team.

The 38-year-old said that he told both McCrorie and the goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart to follow the same route and is thrilled by how many senior team games the youngster has managed to play.

“He is doing what I did and going out and playing.

“He has probably played a lot more games than me at that age so it can only be beneficial for him.

“I said to Robby and Colin Stewart that it is a must.

“To go and get experience and play for something.

“I think it will be really good for his career, massively beneficial for him.

“A lot of young guys are away on loan to get experience and that can only be beneficial for the club and the players.”

McCrorie has so far featured in ten league games for Livingston and will be keen to keep clocking up game time ahead of a return to Ibrox.