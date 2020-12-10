Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been dubbed one in a million by Cardiff City boss Neil Harris after he continued his practice of naming his team for games at his pre-match press conference.

Leeds boss Bielsa caught many by surprise when he declared his starting eleven to face West Ham on Friday during a press conference on Wednesday; he has announced his line-up before games in the past.

The Argentine tactician announcing his line-up with more than 48 hours to go before kick-off has become a talking point among many, including other managers.

Cardiff boss Harris has now put in his two cents, explaining that Bielsa is a special manager who has done things differently for a long time.

The Bluebirds manager also stated that bosses like him tend to be more secretive when it comes to their team news.

“Marcelo, he’s one in a million“, Harris told a press conference, when asked about Bielsa.

“It’s the way he’s done it for a long time.

“We tend to be a bit more coy, cards close to our chest.

“Injuries, I don’t think we’d be able to anyway.“

While Bielsa announced his line-up to face West Ham during his pre-match press conference, it remains to be seen whether Hammers boss David Moyes adjusts his plans.