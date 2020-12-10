Tony Dorigo has admitted that he is expecting a tight game at Elland Road on Friday night as he feels West Ham are similar to Leeds United when it comes to their results this season.

West Ham are three points ahead of Leeds in the league table and were on a three-game winning run before being beaten by Manchester United at home last weekend.

Leeds are going into Friday night’s game on the back of a defeat at Chelsea and will be looking to get back to winning ways at home after back-to-back away fixtures.

Dorigo stressed that West Ham are similar to Leeds in terms of the fact that they can be solid on their day, but have the tendency to concede a few goals at the back.

The former White feels the Hammers have enough players who can worry Leeds and he is expecting a close and tight game at Elland Road between the two sides.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “West Ham are a side who are similar to ourselves.

“On their day they can be very good, but they can also concede one or two goals, and so it should be a good game for us to come back and show what we are about.

“But we have to be wary as they have got some decent players, they have beaten the teams that they should be beating.

“Against the big boys, they have come a little bit unstuck, similar to us.

“It should be a tight game.”

West Ham have won three of their last five games in the Premier League and have made a solid start to their season.