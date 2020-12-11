Former Rangers star Steven Smith has insisted that Glen Kamara’s Europa League performance against Lech Poznan was a pleasure to watch.

The Light Blues made changes to their line-up to face Polish outfit Lech Poznan in their final Europa League group stage game on Thursday, having already sealed progression.

However, making seven changes to their starting eleven did not pose any threat to Rangers’ unbeaten run this season as the side came away from Poland with a 2-0 win.

While Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi scored the goals that sealed the victory for the visitors, Kamara, who was one of the four players to retain his spot in the team, starred in the Gers midfield.

Impressed with the midfielder’s display, former Rangers star Smith insisted that Kamara was a pleasure to watch and labelled the performance a masterclass before hailing his ability to trick defenders into thinking they can dispossess him.

“It was [a masterclass], it was a pleasure to watch him play, I think, in possession, out of possession“, Smith said on Rangers TV post match.

“That little drop of the shoulder that he has, making the opposition think that they can go and win the ball off him and he just nicks away at the last minute, he must have done it two or three times.

“I mentioned the stats, I think his pass competition must be near 100 per cent.

“An all-round great performance from Glen Kamara.“

Although Kamara has been a regular in Steven Gerrard’s team this season, he only has one goal to show for his performances so far and will be hopeful of adding more to his tally soon.