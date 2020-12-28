Marco Negri has insisted that if Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm clash at the weekend then it will be almost impossible for the Gers not to win the title.

Steven Gerrard leads his Rangers side into their Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Saturday with the Gers boasting a 16-point lead at the top of the table, albeit having played three games more than the Bhoys.

Negri, who grabbed 33 goals in the league in his first season at Rangers, has kept a close eye on the Gers and is impressed with their development under Gerrard.

The former striker feels that if Rangers put Celtic to the sword then the title is all but theirs, especially as they have a tight defence and a team full of different qualities.

Asked by Inside Futbol if he is watching Rangers’ games, Negri said: “Sure! They are playing an excellent season and can win the title again.

“Gerrard is a good coach, he trains an excellent team.

“They have many players with different skills.

“They are a solid team, they concede few goals.

“In a few days there will be the Old Firm derby at Ibrox [and] if Rangers were to defeat Celtic, then it would be almost impossible to lose the title.”

Rangers have yet to suffer defeat in the Scottish Premiership and will be keen to make sure they record another win before the Old Firm clash, when they take on St Mirren in an away fixture on Wednesday.

Celtic meanwhile are in action at home to Dundee United on the same day.