Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke has expressed his delight after joining Stoke City on loan and sampling a training session with the Potters.

Stoke beat competition from a number of other clubs to secure the signature of former Leeds United starlet Clarke on loan for the rest of the season.

The winger has linked up with the Potters and trained with Michael O’Neill’s men on Thursday as he settles into life as a Stoke player.

First day @stokecity🤍❤️ Delighted to join this club on loan and very excited for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/FRTQOsJAFj — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) January 14, 2021

Clarke took to social media to post photos of himself in training and wrote: “First day at Stoke City.

“Delighted to join this club on loan and very excited for the remainder of the season.”

Clarke will be looking to clock regular game time at Stoke and help the Potters with their push for promotion from the Championship this season.

The winger is in the mix to make his Stoke debut this coming weekend when O’Neill’s men head to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.

Clarke has experience of Championship football and made 29 appearances in the division while at Leeds.