Leeds United summer signing Rodrigo has insisted that he is trying to make the most out of the opportunity to pick the brains of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and rates him as one of the best coaches he has had in his career so far.

The Spaniard has been under Bielsa’s tutelage since August after leaving former club Valencia, and has been utilised as a creative hub at Elland Road, a shift in position from his natural number 9 role.

Rodrigo, who has plied his trade in top flight leagues in Portugal and Spain along with England, is also a fixture in the Spanish national squad and he revealed he has had the presence of great coaches to look up to.

The former Benfica man insists Bielsa is up there with the best managers he has had so far in his career and he stressed he is enjoying life under the Argentine tactician.

Rodrigo insists he is making the most out of the opportunity to develop his game under Bielsa’s watchful eye, which he believes is making him a better person and a player.

Asked what is it like playing for Bielsa, Rodrigo told LUTV: “It is very good.

“I think when you have the chance to work with great professionals, it is always good.

“I have been lucky to be trained by very good coaches in my career at the different clubs that I have had and in the national team also.

“And for sure he is one of these great coaches that I have had in my career.

“And I think I am trying to learn the most [I can] from him.

“And it is a very good experience for me as a player and as a person also.”

Rodrigo has scored three Premier League goals in 15 appearances and has caught the eye of the Leeds faithful with his ability to facilitate his team’s attacks.