Steve McManaman has insisted that Liverpool need to bring in a central defender as they play their best football with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson playing in midfield.

Liverpool’s injury issues at the back have meant that Fabinho has been deployed at the heart of their defence and with Joel Matip missing, Henderson has also dropped back into the centre-back position.

While they have not been conceding many goals despite central midfielders playing in defence, Liverpool have not scored a goal in their last three league games and McManaman feels that a lot of it has to do with Fabinho and Henderson dropping back.

He stressed Liverpool need to bring in a central defender in order to push Henderson and Fabinho up into their natural positions as they need them at the heart of their midfield more.

The former Liverpool star said on Premier League TV after the game: “I think Liverpool have got a problem if they don’t bring a central defender in because they need Fabinho.

“They play their best football with Henderson and Fabinho further forward.

“I know they did a great job defensively but they are better with them further forward.”

Liverpool are reluctant to spend money during the current transfer window, despite now being at real risk of losing their Premier League title.