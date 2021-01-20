Roma legend Antonio Di Carlo has revealed that he wants to see Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins at the Stadio Olimpico next season and believes the Italian would answer the call.

The Giallorossi are nine points off Serie A league leaders AC Milan and their recent 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Lazio in the top flight has seen the capital club on the receiving end of criticism.

And whether current coach Paulo Fonseca is the right man to lead the Rome giants to the heights they aspire to be is a topic of discussion among the Roma faithful, and Giallorossi legend Di Carlo has weighed in with his opinion.

The 58-year-old has revealed that he would love to see Everton boss Ancelotti take charge of Roma next season as he stressed the Italian tactician is adored by the Romans.

Di Carlo is hopeful Ancelotti would come for the love and support of the Giallorossi and also acknowledged that former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri being linked with the Roma job is not surprising to him.

Asked whether he sees Allegri taking over the reins at Roma, Di Carlo told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I am not surprised at anything, he is one of the strongest in Europe, he will want to coach a competitive team.

“For next season I would attract a coach who would come for the passion and support, and he would be Carlo Ancelotti.

“I would bring home a coach loved by the Romans and who loves Roma.

“He would come for the love of the Giallorossi.”

Ancelotti played for Roma between 1979 and 1987, but has yet to coach the club, with his managerial stints in Italy coming at Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli.