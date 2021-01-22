Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has insisted that the Owls have a free hit against Everton in the FA Cup and are looking forward to testing themselves against the best.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and Championship club Sheffield Wednesday are set to lock horns in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Owls have been lingering near the bottom of the Championship table but will be looking to cause an upset when they visit Merseyside.

Looking ahead to the Goodison Park visit, Sheffield Wednesday skipper Bannan has asserted that the visitors are looking forward to testing themselves against the Premier League side.

Bannan admitted that Everton are one of the best teams in England currently, but went on to insist that the Owls have a free hit against them on Sunday before stressing the need for the club to focus on the league regardless of the result on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to it“, Bannan told a press conference.

“They are one of the better teams in the country at the minute.

“As players, we want to pit ourselves against the best players in the country.

“It’s a free hit for us.

“Of course, we want to win every game that we play in.

“But there is no getting away from it, that the league is the most important thing.“

Despite sitting 23rd in the Championship table, the Owls are in decent form going into the Everton game, having won three and drawn one of their last four league games.