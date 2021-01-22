Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood believes Manchester United have the match-winners needed to stay in the title race this season.

Manchester United are sitting at the top of the Premier League table at the halfway stage of the season, but they are only two points clear of Manchester City in second, having played a game more.

Many are still expecting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to drop off and Manchester City to take charge of the title race over the course of next few weeks and months.

But Sherwood believes Manchester United will stay in the title race through to the end of the season as he feels they have the match-winners needed to do so.

He picked out the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes who could push them this season and also pointed out that Manchester United have looked more solid defensively in recent weeks as well.

Sherwood, following Liverpool’s loss against Burnley, said on Premier League TV: “Yes [Manchester United can stay in the title race] because they have got match-winners.

“They have got a match-winner in Marcus Rashford – I think he wins games on his own at times.

“Fernandes has obviously shown what he can do and Paul Pogba, he is playing so well at the moment.

“And they look defensively solid.”

After their FA Cup clash against Liverpool on Sunday, Manchester United will be in league action next Wednesday when they will host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.