Leicester City great Matt Elliott has warned the Foxes against taking out-of-form Liverpool lightly as he feels the Reds could click back into gear at any time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to add to Liverpool’s woes when the Reds’ visit the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Merseyside-based club go into the game on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them win just two of their last nine league games and slip down to fourth in the table.

However, Leicester legend Elliott has warned Rodgers and co against taking Liverpool lightly as he feels the visitors could click back into gear on any day.

The Englishman pointed out how the Foxes suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side at home last season and insisted that the hosts will have work extremely hard to take advantage of their poor form.

“Leicester have found out to the detriment how good Liverpool are over the last season and a half haven’t they?“, Elliott said on Leicester’s Matchday Minus Two show.

“Every time they have gone up against them, Leicester have had to hang in there just to have any sort of chance really and they got a bit of doing here last year, Liverpool really turned on the style.

“So, Leicester know what Liverpool are capable of, I mean it sounds almost ludicrous to say, they are not going to be strolling into this thinking it is going to be their day without having to work supremely hard against what is still a very, very gifted and very efficient Liverpool team.

“Yes, they are not on top of their game right now, but they can click back into gear on any given day.“

Leicester are currently three points above Liverpool in the table and they will be looking to extend the gap to six points on Saturday.