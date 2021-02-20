Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Carlo Ancelotti has selected his Everton side to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this evening.

Everton travel to Anfield hopeful of recording a first win at the ground in 21 years, with Liverpool having suffered wobbles on home turf so far this season.

Liverpool are unbeaten against Everton in the last 23 Merseyside derbies and Ancelotti will be aware of the importance of changing that statistic, not least as victory today would draw the Toffees level on points with the sixth placed Reds in the Premier League.

Ancelotti is without centre-back Yerry Mina, who has been sidelined by a calf problem.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in the centre of defence Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate play. Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne operate as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch the Everton manager selects Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies, while James Rodriguez supports Richarlison.

If Ancelotti needs to shake things up then he has options to turn to on the bench, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Joshua King and Alex Iwobi.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Rodriguez, Richarlison

Substitutes: Olsen, Nkounkou, Allan, Onyango, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, King, Calvert-Lewin