Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has vowed that the Gers will not sit and protect their single goal aggregate lead at Ibrox against Royal Antwerp in Thursday’s Europa League last 32 second leg.

The Gers battled it out and came out on top in a 4-3 thriller against Royal Antwerp in the first leg of their Europa League tie last week in Belgium.

Gerrard’s Rangers are now set to host the Belgian outfit at Ibrox on Thursday and they are aiming at sealing a place in the round of last 16 of the continental competition with a win.

The Gers boss has vowed that his side will not look to sit back and protect their narrow lead and rather are prepared to be aggressive, making life unpleasant for their opponents at Ibrox.

“We see it as a fresh game and we want to improve on our performance from a defensive point of view”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We won’t sit and protect; we will be aggressive and go for the win as this is our home and we want to show how difficult it is to come to Ibrox.”

The Gers boss stressed the need for his team to adapt their style according to whatever Royal Antwerp throw at them but added the focus will be on executing their own game plan.

“In the opening stages we will see if they have a press or are prepared to sit in – we have to adapt on the job and be ready for what happens on the night

“For me, the focus has to be on us and the problems we can cause at home to make our supporters proud.”

Rangers will be without the services of hitman Kemar Roofe and skipper James Tavernier in Thursday’s tie with both players sidelined with injury.