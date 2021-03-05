Jamie Carragher is of the view that the onus is on Celtic to find a manager capable of taking on Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who is ready to dominate Scottish football.

While Rangers have strung together an unbeaten record in the Scottish Premiership this season, their rivals and reigning league champions’ campaign has gone the other way.

Neil Lennon resigned last month as the pressure finally told.

Celtic are on the lookout out for a new manager and Carragher is of the view that the Hoops should rope in someone who will be capable of matching Gers boss Gerrard on every level

Carragher feels Gerrard has laid the ground work to lead Rangers to have a stranglehold over the division for the time being and Celtic will need a strong character at their helm to pose a challenge to their city rivals.

“When Rangers were searching for the right man in 2018, they needed a personality with the clout, self-confidence and skill to take on a formidable opponent in [Brendan] Rodgers’ Celtic”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“They needed someone who was prepared to work under the shadow of the 10-in-a-row obsession on the minds of both Glasgow clubs.

“Gerrard has relished and overcome that challenge.

“The biggest tribute you can pay him is it is now Celtic who need to find someone of the required ilk to take on Gerrard.

“Best of luck with that.

“There’s a new king of Scottish football and he looks ready to reign for a while.”

Rangers won both Old Firm clashes against Celtic earlier this season and will be aiming to inflict more damage on their rivals.