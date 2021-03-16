Lorenzo Amoruso swapped Fiorentina for Rangers in the summer of 1997, with the Gers forking out £4m to secure his services.

The Italian became a cult figure at Ibrox with his fully committed displays and passion for the club, picking up three Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Inside Futbol sat down with Amoruso to discuss his time at Ibrox and Rangers’ Scottish Premiership triumph this season.

Inside Futbol (IF): Lorenzo, Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership. Are you happy? Have you followed their matches this season?

Lorenzo Amoruso (LA): I’m extremely happy, I have seen many Rangers games, I’m very happy.

The team have been consistent, even last year they did well in the [Old Firm] derby, but they lost a lot of points in other matches.

It was lost concentration, while this season [Steven] Gerrard has been able to work on the players’ heads.

Also in Europe, Rangers are doing very well. In Glasgow I saw that there was a good party after nine difficult years, I’m really pleased.

IF: In an interview, you said that your heart is still in Glasgow. What is special about your relationship with Scotland?

LA: For an Italian to go to Scotland is not easy, initially the journalists had a bad opinion about me.

I was Catholic, I was put in a bad light, but I worked quietly. I answered on the field, starting with training.

There is a love with fans that will never end, for me it was a beautiful wedding.

I wanted to finish my career there, but the club needed the money. My years at Ibrox were wonderful.

IF: Would you like to go back to work at Rangers one day?

LA: Sure and I hope! I often talk to the club, I have always told them that if they need a person in Italy, I am there.

I have always tried to advise on some players.

I have three teams in my heart: Bari, Fiorentina and Rangers.

IF: Who was the strongest player with whom you played in Scotland?

LA: I played with a lot of strong players, but maybe [Brian] Laudrup and [Paul] Gascoigne, but there have been others.

At Rangers I had many strong team-mates.