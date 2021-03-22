Inverness Caledonian Thistle interim manager Neil McCann has thanked Rangers for letting talented winger Aaron Lyall make the move to the Highland club on loan.

The Championship club confirmed the signing of the 17-year-old on loan until the end of the season on Monday and will have him available for selection for the Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle on Tuesday.

Former Rangers winger McCann is currently in interim charge at Inverness and he is happy that the Gers have agreed to let the highly-rated 17-year-old make the move.

“We’re delighted to bring Aaron into the squad and thank Rangers for their help with getting the loan agreement until the end of the season”, McCann told his club’s official site.

McCann feels that Lyall gives him another option and also bolsters an area where the club have been left short, ahead of a busy run of games for Inverness.

“Aaron is an exciting young player.

“While he may not be seen as a starter, him coming in helps us boost the squad on either of the wings, which is an area we are currently light in due to injuries and an intense run of fixtures.”

Lyall links up with a side sitting in fifth spot in the Scottish Championship table and looking to push into a playoff spot.

The club’s next league fixture comes at home against second bottom Arbroath and all eyes will be on whether McCann hands Lyall game time.