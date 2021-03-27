Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has insisted that the side lost their engine when they had to sacrifice their midfield to cover for injuries to their defence.

With Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez picking up injuries in the early stages of the season, the Reds have had to deploy their midfielders as cover in defence this season.

While Van Dijk has been in the sidelines since October, after picking up a knee injury in the Merseyside derby, Gomez damaged a tendon in his left knee in November that ruled him out for the entire 2020/21 season.

With Jurgen Klopp having to deploy Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season due to injuries to his first-choice centre-backs, Ljinders is of the view that Liverpool lost their engine when they had to sacrifice their midfield to cover for the defence.

“We didn’t lose only our last line [due to injuries], by losing our last line we lost our midfield as well”, Lijnders told Liverpool’s official site.

“And that’s where we lost our engine, and that’s a big problem. It’s something that created doubt in many different tactical aspects.

“Many times small problems come from one big issue. If you try to solve the small problems you get nowhere, you have to solve the big issue.

“We always tried to find the solution, but the solution needs consistency, and that was the problem because there were always different and new problems coming and took the consistency away.”

After new signing Ozan Kabak and youngster Nathaniel Phillips formed a solid central defensive partnership in Liverpool’s last two wins against RB Leipzig and Wolves, the Reds will hope to retain their midfielders in their regular positions as they chase a top-four spot in the Premier League.